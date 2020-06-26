South Indian Bank reports standalone net loss of Rs 143.69 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
Total Operating Income rise 8.75% to Rs 1947.67 croreNet loss of South Indian Bank reported to Rs 143.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 70.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Total Operating Income rose 8.75% to Rs 1947.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1790.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 57.75% to Rs 104.59 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 247.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Total Operating Income rose 12.90% to Rs 7763.80 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 6876.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Total Operating Income1947.671790.94 9 7763.806876.52 13 OPM %39.4065.01 -58.6165.60 - PBDT-190.38108.40 PL 149.55380.50 -61 PBT-190.38108.40 PL 149.55380.50 -61 NP-143.6970.51 PL 104.59247.53 -58
