South Indian Bank standalone net profit declines 38.20% in the March 2019 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 12.71% to Rs 1790.94 croreNet profit of South Indian Bank declined 38.20% to Rs 70.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 114.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Total Operating Income rose 12.71% to Rs 1790.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1588.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 26.09% to Rs 247.53 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 334.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Total Operating Income rose 11.04% to Rs 6876.52 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 6192.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Total Operating Income1790.941588.98 13 6876.526192.81 11 OPM %65.0167.99 -65.6062.81 - PBDT108.40162.25 -33 380.50499.89 -24 PBT108.40162.25 -33 380.50499.89 -24 NP70.51114.10 -38 247.53334.89 -26
