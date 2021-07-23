South Indian Bank tumbles after Q1 PAT drops 87% YoY

South Indian Bank slumped 7.36% to Rs 11.33 after the bank's net profit dropped 87% to Rs 10 crore on a 14% rise in total income to Rs 995 crore in Q1 FY22 over Q1 FY21.

Net interest income (NII) declined by 8% to Rs 542 crore in Q1 FY22 from Rs 587 crore in Q1 FY21. Net interest margin (NIM) was at 2.55% in Q1 FY22 as against 2.62% in Q1 FY21.

Operating Profit rose 27% YoY to Rs 512 crore during the quarter.

Provisions & contingencies jumped 70% to Rs 498 crore in Q1 FY22 from Rs 293 crore in Q1 FY21.

Profit before tax in the first quarter stood at Rs 14 crore, down by 87% from Rs 111 crore recorded in the same period last year.

The bank's gross non-performing assets (NPAs) stood at Rs 4,677 crore as on 30 June 2021 as against Rs 4,143 crore as on 31 March 2021 and Rs 3,245 crore as on 30 June 2020.

The ratio of gross NPAs to gross advances stood at 8.02% as on 30 June 2021 as against 6.97% as on 31 March 2021 and 4.93% as on 30 June 2020.

The ratio of net NPAs to net advances stood at 5.05% as on 30 June 2021 as against 4.71% as on 31 March 2021 and 3.09% as on 30 June 2020.

While the bank's deposits rose 2.6% to Rs 84,611 crore, advances declined by 12.5% to Rs 56,542 crore in Q1 FY22 over Q1 FY21.

South Indian Bank is a major private sector bank headquartered at Thrissur in Kerala, India. As on 30 June 2021, South Indian Bank had 924 branches and 1,291 ATMs/ CRMs.

