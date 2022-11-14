South West Pinnacle Exploration consolidated net profit declines 0.88% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 11.09% to Rs 24.85 crore

Net profit of South West Pinnacle Exploration declined 0.88% to Rs 2.26 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.28 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 11.09% to Rs 24.85 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 27.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.24.8527.9515.9019.864.715.222.933.402.262.28

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)