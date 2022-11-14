South West Pinnacle Exploration consolidated net profit declines 0.88% in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
South West Pinnacle Exploration standalone net profit rises 64.79% in the March 2022 quarter
Australia Stocks end softer as profit booking
ONGC inks agreement with ExxonMobil for deepwater exploration in India
Aakash Exploration Services standalone net profit declines 5.15% in the September 2022 quarter
ONGC, GAIL (India), Natco Pharma to be watched
-
Sales decline 11.09% to Rs 24.85 croreNet profit of South West Pinnacle Exploration declined 0.88% to Rs 2.26 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.28 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 11.09% to Rs 24.85 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 27.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales24.8527.95 -11 OPM %15.9019.86 -PBDT4.715.22 -10 PBT2.933.40 -14 NP2.262.28 -1
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU