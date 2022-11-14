JUST IN
South West Pinnacle Exploration consolidated net profit declines 0.88% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 11.09% to Rs 24.85 crore

Net profit of South West Pinnacle Exploration declined 0.88% to Rs 2.26 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.28 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 11.09% to Rs 24.85 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 27.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales24.8527.95 -11 OPM %15.9019.86 -PBDT4.715.22 -10 PBT2.933.40 -14 NP2.262.28 -1

