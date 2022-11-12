Southern Gas standalone net profit declines 43.66% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 16.70% to Rs 7.33 croreNet profit of Southern Gas declined 43.66% to Rs 0.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.71 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 16.70% to Rs 7.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 8.80 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales7.338.80 -17 OPM %7.9112.84 -PBDT0.831.27 -35 PBT0.420.89 -53 NP0.400.71 -44
