Southern Gas standalone net profit declines 43.66% in the September 2022 quarter

Net profit of Southern Gas declined 43.66% to Rs 0.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.71 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 16.70% to Rs 7.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 8.80 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.7.338.807.9112.840.831.270.420.890.400.71

