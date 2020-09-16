Southern Infosys consolidated net profit rises 500.00% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 82.69% to Rs 0.18 crore

Net profit of Southern Infosys rose 500.00% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 82.69% to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.0.181.04-61.11-4.810.150.010.150.010.120.02

