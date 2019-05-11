Southern Magnesium & Chemicals reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.25 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 315.00% to Rs 0.83 croreNet Loss of Southern Magnesium & Chemicals reported to Rs 0.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 0.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 315.00% to Rs 0.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 1.37 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 1.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 172.84% to Rs 4.42 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales0.830.20 315 4.421.62 173 OPM %10.84-50.00 -40.50-41.36 - PBDT0.09-0.12 LP 1.76-0.72 LP PBT0.07-0.14 LP 1.69-0.77 LP NP-0.25-0.45 44 1.37-1.08 LP
