Southern Online Bio Technologies reports standalone net profit of Rs 59.57 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Sales reported at Rs -0.23 croreNet profit of Southern Online Bio Technologies reported to Rs 59.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 10.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales reported to Rs -0.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 45.40 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 133.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 59.53% to Rs 2.59 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 6.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales-0.230.81 PL 2.596.40 -60 OPM %-169.57761.73 --42.47-1528.75 - PBDT1.400.48 192 -6.13-120.92 95 PBT-0.95-2.08 54 -16.03-131.03 88 NP59.57-10.87 LP 45.40-133.92 LP
