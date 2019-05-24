Southern Petrochemicals Industries Corporation standalone net profit rises 142.86% in the March 2019 quarter

JUST IN
Just Dial Ltd leads losers in 'A' group
Sales rise 15.48% to Rs 454.20 crore

Net profit of Southern Petrochemicals Industries Corporation rose 142.86% to Rs 16.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 6.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 15.48% to Rs 454.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 393.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 43.27% to Rs 53.34 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 37.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 30.25% to Rs 2583.12 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1983.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales454.20393.30 15 2583.121983.17 30 OPM %5.587.29 -3.865.59 - PBDT24.1923.52 3 85.4074.89 14 PBT16.496.79 143 53.3434.78 53 NP16.496.79 143 53.3437.23 43

First Published: Fri, May 24 2019. 15:33 IST

