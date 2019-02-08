JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals standalone net profit rises 36.99% in the December 2018 quarter
Business Standard

Sovereign Diamonds reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.21 crore in the December 2018 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 29.07% to Rs 11.19 crore

Net profit of Sovereign Diamonds remain constant at Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 and also during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 29.07% to Rs 11.19 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 8.67 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales11.198.67 29 OPM %6.978.77 -PBDT0.420.31 35 PBT0.300.18 67 NP0.210.21 0

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, February 08 2019. 16:50 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements