Space Incubatrics Technologies consolidated net profit rises 66.67% in the June 2020 quarter

Reported sales nil

Net profit of Space Incubatrics Technologies rose 66.67% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended June 2020 and during the previous quarter ended June 2019.

First Published: Fri, July 31 2020. 07:51 IST

