Spacenet Enterprises India standalone net profit declines 72.41% in the March 2019 quarter

Reported sales nilNet profit of Spacenet Enterprises India declined 72.41% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2019 and during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.03 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 0.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales reported to Rs 0.53 crore in the year ended March 2019. There were no Sales reported during the previous year ended March 2018.
