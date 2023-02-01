Spandana Sphoorty Financial consolidated net profit rises 58.56% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 2.46% to Rs 354.66 crore

Net profit of Spandana Sphoorty Financial rose 58.56% to Rs 71.37 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 45.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 2.46% to Rs 354.66 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 346.14 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.354.66346.1456.1156.9898.6061.9196.0459.4771.3745.01

