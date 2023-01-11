Spandana Sphoorty jumps on bargain buying

Spandana Sphoorty Financial rose 2.80% to Rs 570.35 on bargain hunting after sliding for five trading session.

The stock declined 7% in the past five trading sessions to end at Rs 554.80 yesterday, from its recent closing high of Rs 596.55 recorded on 3 January 2023.

On the BSE, 829 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 3,135 shares in the past two weeks.

The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 650 on 19 September 2022. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 288.75 on 20 June 2022.

The stock had underperformed the market over the past one month, declining 3.92% compared with 3.31% fall in the Sensex.

The scrip had underperformed the market in past three months, rising 1.59% as against Sensex's 5.21% rise.

The counter had also outperformed the market in past one year, surging 45.48% as against 0.81% fall in Sensex.

On the technical front, the stock's daily RSI (relative strength index) stood at 49.428. The RSI oscillates between zero and 100. Traditionally, the RSI is considered overbought when above 70 and oversold when below 30.

On the daily chart, the stock is trading below its 50-day, 100-day simple moving average (SMA) placed at 576.44, 574.44 respectively. These levels will act as crucial resistance zones in near term.

Spandana Sphoorty Financial is a rural-focused non-banking financial company and a microfinance lender (NBFC-MFI) with a geographically diversified presence in India.

The NBFC reported consolidated net profit of Rs 55.15 crore in Q2 FY23 as compared to net loss of Rs 57.94 crore in Q2 FY22. Total income declined 21.75% year on year to Rs 310.15 crore in Q2 FY23.

