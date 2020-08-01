Speciality Papers standalone net profit declines 51.14% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 17.25% to Rs 3.07 croreNet profit of Speciality Papers declined 51.14% to Rs 0.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 17.25% to Rs 3.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 3.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 46.42 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 3.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 3.80% to Rs 14.16 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 14.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales3.073.71 -17 14.1614.72 -4 OPM %-49.51-67.92 --341.67-18.89 - PBDT-1.40-0.09 -1456 -48.25-0.35 -13686 PBT-1.40-0.09 -1456 -48.25-0.42 -11388 NP0.430.88 -51 -46.423.08 PL
