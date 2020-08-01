JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Prag Bosimi Synthetics reports standalone net loss of Rs 5.48 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Speciality Papers standalone net profit declines 51.14% in the March 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 17.25% to Rs 3.07 crore

Net profit of Speciality Papers declined 51.14% to Rs 0.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 17.25% to Rs 3.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 3.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 46.42 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 3.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 3.80% to Rs 14.16 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 14.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales3.073.71 -17 14.1614.72 -4 OPM %-49.51-67.92 --341.67-18.89 - PBDT-1.40-0.09 -1456 -48.25-0.35 -13686 PBT-1.40-0.09 -1456 -48.25-0.42 -11388 NP0.430.88 -51 -46.423.08 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, August 01 2020. 07:58 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU