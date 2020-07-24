JUST IN
Speciality Restaurants reports consolidated net loss of Rs 37.11 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 9.79% to Rs 75.41 crore

Net Loss of Speciality Restaurants reported to Rs 37.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 7.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 9.79% to Rs 75.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 83.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 38.00 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 7.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 3.30% to Rs 357.79 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 346.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales75.4183.59 -10 357.79346.36 3 OPM %5.370.05 -15.893.59 - PBDT2.063.54 -42 45.9721.91 110 PBT-9.73-6.26 -55 -11.52-6.80 -69 NP-37.11-7.10 -423 -38.00-7.81 -387

