Spencer's Retail reports consolidated net loss of Rs 49.26 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 22.27% to Rs 640.05 crore

Net loss of Spencer's Retail reported to Rs 49.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 1.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 22.27% to Rs 640.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 523.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 130.78 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 2.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 20.71% to Rs 2640.07 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2187.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

