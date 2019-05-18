JUST IN
Spencer's Retail reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.83 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 3.67% to Rs 523.46 crore

Net profit of Spencer's Retail reported to Rs 1.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 8.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 3.67% to Rs 523.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 504.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 2.39 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 14.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 109.73% to Rs 2187.19 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1042.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales523.46504.93 4 2187.191042.86 110 OPM %0.33-0.94 -0.41-0.43 - PBDT8.09-2.74 LP 29.610.76 3796 PBT1.22-8.94 LP 4.18-14.12 LP NP1.83-8.94 LP 2.39-14.12 LP

