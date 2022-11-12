Spice Islands Apparels reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales decline 75.00% to Rs 0.15 croreNet Loss of Spice Islands Apparels reported to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.39 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 75.00% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales0.150.60 -75 OPM %-6.67-61.67 -PBDT-0.01-0.38 97 PBT-0.03-0.39 92 NP-0.03-0.39 92
