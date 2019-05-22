Spice Mobility consolidated net profit rises 219.49% in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
MoMagic buys Spice Mobility's 49% stake in AdGyde
Spice Mobility Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group
Spice Mobility reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.75 crore in the December 2018 quarter
The Spice Girls animated movie in the works, says manager
Mahindra launches e-mobility service in Mumbai
-
Sales rise 46.10% to Rs 112.51 croreNet profit of Spice Mobility rose 219.49% to Rs 7.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 2.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 46.10% to Rs 112.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 77.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 6.06 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 35.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 34.28% to Rs 376.68 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 280.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales112.5177.01 46 376.68280.52 34 OPM %2.378.87 -3.761.74 - PBDT9.6669.33 -86 29.9247.79 -37 PBT5.2565.09 -92 11.9530.82 -61 NP7.542.36 219 6.06-35.75 LP
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU