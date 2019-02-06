JUST IN
Business Standard

Spice Mobility reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.75 crore in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 46.02% to Rs 95.06 crore

Net Loss of Spice Mobility reported to Rs 2.75 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 24.52 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 46.02% to Rs 95.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 65.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales95.0665.10 46 OPM %-1.65-26.28 -PBDT2.77-15.84 LP PBT-1.74-20.06 91 NP-2.75-24.52 89

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, February 06 2019. 14:03 IST

