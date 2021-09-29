SpiceJet and EaseMyTrip announces exclusive partnership for holiday bookings

SpiceJet and EaseMyTrip have announced an exclusive partnership to offer a customised and hassle-free experience for holiday bookings for the upcoming season.

Through this partnership, the holiday booking services of SpiceJet will be exclusively powered by EaseMyTrip. As a part of this association, EaseMyTrip will offer a Holiday booking platform to SpiceJet and customers who wish to book holiday services can book the same from this platform.

The partnership will offer great destination choices for the customers from the likes of a frequented destinations like Kashmir and Goa to exquisite destinations like Jaisalmer.

Through this association, EaseMyTrip aims to expand its ambit across the rapidly growing holiday segment. The company will also look to address the existing customer base of SpiceJet and strengthen its offerings in the holiday segment.

