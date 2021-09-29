SpiceJet and EaseMyTrip announces exclusive partnership for holiday bookings

-
ALSO READ
EaseMyTrip launches industry-first option for waitlisted train bookings
Easy Trip Planners gains on exclusive partnership with SpiceJet
China Market shuts for Labor Day holiday
EaseMyTrip offers full refund medical policy for domestic air travel
EaseMyTrip soars on expanding international presence to Philippines, Thailand, and the USA
-
SpiceJet and EaseMyTrip have announced an exclusive partnership to offer a customised and hassle-free experience for holiday bookings for the upcoming season.
Through this partnership, the holiday booking services of SpiceJet will be exclusively powered by EaseMyTrip. As a part of this association, EaseMyTrip will offer a Holiday booking platform to SpiceJet and customers who wish to book holiday services can book the same from this platform.
The partnership will offer great destination choices for the customers from the likes of a frequented destinations like Kashmir and Goa to exquisite destinations like Jaisalmer.
Through this association, EaseMyTrip aims to expand its ambit across the rapidly growing holiday segment. The company will also look to address the existing customer base of SpiceJet and strengthen its offerings in the holiday segment.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU