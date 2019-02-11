SpiceJet standalone net profit declines 77.05% in the December 2018 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 16.09% to Rs 2382.21 crore

Net profit of SpiceJet declined 77.05% to Rs 55.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 239.99 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 16.09% to Rs 2382.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 2051.96 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales2382.212051.96 16 OPM %4.7514.79 -PBDT116.48298.56 -61 PBT55.07239.99 -77 NP55.07239.99 -77

First Published: Mon, February 11 2019. 17:12 IST

