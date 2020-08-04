SpiceJet to start operations to UK effective 01 September 2020

Expected to secure slots for regular winter schedule operations

SpiceJet has secured slots at London Heathrow Airport to operate flights effective 01 September 2020. This is presently under the bubble arrangement between India and UK and effective up to end of summer schedule i.e. 23 October 2020. The same shall be extended basis the resumption of regular operations. The Company is also in advance discussion to secure slots for winter schedule for regular operations.

