SPML India reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 28.57% to Rs 0.05 croreNet Loss of SPML India reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 28.57% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales0.050.07 -29 OPM %-40.0028.57 -PBDT-0.020.02 PL PBT-0.020.02 PL NP-0.02-0.02 0
