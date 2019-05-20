SPML Infra standalone net profit declines 34.22% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 26.27% to Rs 360.94 crore

Net profit of SPML Infra declined 34.22% to Rs 12.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 19.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 26.27% to Rs 360.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 489.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 15.07% to Rs 49.62 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 43.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 5.71% to Rs 1433.36 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1355.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

360.94489.511433.361355.938.398.0911.4214.9320.4229.8871.0662.6320.9428.0167.3454.9712.8419.5249.6243.12

