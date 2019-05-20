SPML Infra standalone net profit declines 34.22% in the March 2019 quarter

JUST IN
Business Standard

Sales decline 26.27% to Rs 360.94 crore

Net profit of SPML Infra declined 34.22% to Rs 12.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 19.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 26.27% to Rs 360.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 489.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 15.07% to Rs 49.62 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 43.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 5.71% to Rs 1433.36 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1355.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales360.94489.51 -26 1433.361355.93 6 OPM %8.398.09 -11.4214.93 - PBDT20.4229.88 -32 71.0662.63 13 PBT20.9428.01 -25 67.3454.97 23 NP12.8419.52 -34 49.6243.12 15

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, May 20 2019. 13:31 IST

