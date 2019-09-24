Sportking India gets revision in credit ratings from ICRA

Sportking India announced that ICRA has revised the credit rating for bank loan credit of Rs 600 crore availed by the company as under -

Long Term Rating - ICRA BBB (Revised from ICRA BBB+) Short Term Rating - ICRA A3+ (Revised from ICRA A2)

However, there is no change in the outlook on the long term rating of the Company which continues to remain STABLE as was earlier.

