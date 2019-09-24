Sportking India gets revision in credit ratings from ICRA

-
Sportking India announced that ICRA has revised the credit rating for bank loan credit of Rs 600 crore availed by the company as under -
Long Term Rating - ICRA BBB (Revised from ICRA BBB+) Short Term Rating - ICRA A3+ (Revised from ICRA A2)
However, there is no change in the outlook on the long term rating of the Company which continues to remain STABLE as was earlier.
