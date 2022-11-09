SPS Finquest standalone net profit declines 32.67% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 29.39% to Rs 12.64 crore

Net profit of SPS Finquest declined 32.67% to Rs 12.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 18.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 29.39% to Rs 12.64 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 17.90 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.12.6417.9097.3997.1511.6419.2611.6319.2512.1218.00

