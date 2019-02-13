SPS International reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.99 crore in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 1037.77% to Rs 21.39 croreNet profit of SPS International reported to Rs 0.99 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 0.92 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 1037.77% to Rs 21.39 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 1.88 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales21.391.88 1038 OPM %2.01-46.28 -PBDT1.49-0.82 LP PBT1.32-0.92 LP NP0.99-0.92 LP
