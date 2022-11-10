Sreechem Resins standalone net profit rises 766.67% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 152.41% to Rs 21.96 crore

Net profit of Sreechem Resins rose 766.67% to Rs 0.26 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 152.41% to Rs 21.96 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 8.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.21.968.702.502.530.350.100.260.030.260.03

