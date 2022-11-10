Sreechem Resins standalone net profit rises 766.67% in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 152.41% to Rs 21.96 croreNet profit of Sreechem Resins rose 766.67% to Rs 0.26 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 152.41% to Rs 21.96 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 8.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales21.968.70 152 OPM %2.502.53 -PBDT0.350.10 250 PBT0.260.03 767 NP0.260.03 767
