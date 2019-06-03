Sreeleathers standalone net profit declines 29.57% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 13.20% to Rs 38.00 crore

Net profit of declined 29.57% to Rs 4.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 5.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 13.20% to Rs 38.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 33.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 45.44% to Rs 31.08 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 21.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 18.94% to Rs 167.66 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 140.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

38.0033.57167.66140.9623.0826.6022.4422.726.709.1337.9433.816.428.8136.7632.554.055.7531.0821.37

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)