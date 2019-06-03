JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Banswara Syntex standalone net profit rises 530.84% in the March 2019 quarter
Business Standard

Sreeleathers standalone net profit declines 29.57% in the March 2019 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 13.20% to Rs 38.00 crore

Net profit of Sreeleathers declined 29.57% to Rs 4.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 5.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 13.20% to Rs 38.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 33.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 45.44% to Rs 31.08 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 21.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 18.94% to Rs 167.66 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 140.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales38.0033.57 13 167.66140.96 19 OPM %23.0826.60 -22.4422.72 - PBDT6.709.13 -27 37.9433.81 12 PBT6.428.81 -27 36.7632.55 13 NP4.055.75 -30 31.0821.37 45

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, June 03 2019. 17:05 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU