Sreeleathers standalone net profit rises 37.04% in the March 2020 quarter

Net profit of Sreeleathers rose 37.04% to Rs 5.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 4.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 8.13% to Rs 34.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 38.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 7.46% to Rs 28.76 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 31.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 3.21% to Rs 173.05 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 167.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

