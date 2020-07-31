Sreeleathers standalone net profit rises 37.04% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 8.13% to Rs 34.91 croreNet profit of Sreeleathers rose 37.04% to Rs 5.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 4.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 8.13% to Rs 34.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 38.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 7.46% to Rs 28.76 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 31.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 3.21% to Rs 173.05 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 167.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales34.9138.00 -8 173.05167.66 3 OPM %21.8823.08 -23.0322.44 - PBDT7.696.70 15 40.1137.94 6 PBT7.446.42 16 39.1036.76 6 NP5.554.05 37 28.7631.08 -7
