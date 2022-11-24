SREI Equipment Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 3195.76 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 32.14% to Rs 474.56 crore

Net Loss of SREI Equipment Finance reported to Rs 3195.76 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 1986.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 32.14% to Rs 474.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 699.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.474.56699.339.49-133.1835.84-1742.59-80.22-1888.35-3195.76-1986.42

