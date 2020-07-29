SREI Infrastructure Finance reports consolidated net loss of Rs 69.28 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 5.74% to Rs 1630.70 crore

Net loss of SREI Infrastructure Finance reported to Rs 69.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 144.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 5.74% to Rs 1630.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1729.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 81.75% to Rs 88.84 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 486.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 6.64% to Rs 6114.82 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 6549.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

1630.701729.946114.826549.7468.0268.1979.2276.6777.13352.33926.731482.98-107.42145.58141.71667.88-69.28144.6888.84486.85

