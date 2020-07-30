SRF consolidated net profit declines 6.41% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 12.65% to Rs 1513.12 crore

Net profit of SRF declined 6.41% to Rs 177.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 189.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 12.65% to Rs 1513.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1732.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.1513.121732.2224.0120.77330.41337.29226.39244.83177.09189.22

