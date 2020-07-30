SRF consolidated net profit declines 6.41% in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
SRF standalone net profit declines 27.44% in the June 2020 quarter
Action Construction Equipments standalone net profit declines 15.20% in the December 2019 quarter
Action Construction Equipments consolidated net profit declines 14.41% in the December 2019 quarter
Shreyas Shipping & Logistics reports consolidated net loss of Rs 76.23 crore in the March 2020 quarter
V-Guard Industries standalone net profit declines 45.12% in the March 2020 quarter
-
Sales decline 12.65% to Rs 1513.12 croreNet profit of SRF declined 6.41% to Rs 177.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 189.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 12.65% to Rs 1513.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1732.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales1513.121732.22 -13 OPM %24.0120.77 -PBDT330.41337.29 -2 PBT226.39244.83 -8 NP177.09189.22 -6
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU