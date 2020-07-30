SRF consolidated net profit declines 6.41% in the June 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Sales decline 12.65% to Rs 1513.12 crore

Net profit of SRF declined 6.41% to Rs 177.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 189.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 12.65% to Rs 1513.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1732.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales1513.121732.22 -13 OPM %24.0120.77 -PBDT330.41337.29 -2 PBT226.39244.83 -8 NP177.09189.22 -6

Thu, July 30 2020. 15:17 IST

