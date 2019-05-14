SRF consolidated net profit rises 54.06% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 27.98% to Rs 2034.81 croreNet profit of SRF rose 54.06% to Rs 190.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 123.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 27.98% to Rs 2034.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1589.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 38.97% to Rs 641.63 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 461.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 36.85% to Rs 7541.38 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 5510.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales2034.811589.98 28 7541.385510.82 37 OPM %19.0717.55 -17.9717.29 - PBDT351.56249.57 41 1193.76897.47 33 PBT254.46163.43 56 826.89581.67 42 NP190.89123.91 54 641.63461.71 39
