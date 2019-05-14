SRF consolidated net profit rises 54.06% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 27.98% to Rs 2034.81 crore

Net profit of rose 54.06% to Rs 190.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 123.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 27.98% to Rs 2034.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1589.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 38.97% to Rs 641.63 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 461.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 36.85% to Rs 7541.38 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 5510.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

