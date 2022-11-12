SRG Housing Finance standalone net profit declines 23.12% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 6.45% to Rs 20.14 crore

Net profit of SRG Housing Finance declined 23.12% to Rs 4.39 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 5.71 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 6.45% to Rs 20.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 18.92 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.20.1418.9271.3079.926.357.735.507.234.395.71

