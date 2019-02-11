JUST IN
SRG Housing Finance standalone net profit rises 108.26% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 74.35% to Rs 16.11 crore

Net profit of SRG Housing Finance rose 108.26% to Rs 4.79 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 2.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 74.35% to Rs 16.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 9.24 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales16.119.24 74 OPM %76.8560.82 -PBDT6.302.94 114 PBT6.162.81 119 NP4.792.30 108

