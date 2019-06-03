SRG Housing Finance standalone net profit rises 2.23% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 41.43% to Rs 16.25 croreNet profit of SRG Housing Finance rose 2.23% to Rs 2.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 2.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 41.43% to Rs 16.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 11.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 75.37% to Rs 14.17 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 8.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 73.84% to Rs 59.33 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 34.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales16.2511.49 41 59.3334.13 74 OPM %65.9166.49 -73.1066.51 - PBDT4.053.78 7 20.5211.56 78 PBT3.893.66 6 19.9711.12 80 NP2.752.69 2 14.178.08 75
