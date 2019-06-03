SRG Housing Finance standalone net profit rises 2.23% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 41.43% to Rs 16.25 crore

Net profit of rose 2.23% to Rs 2.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 2.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 41.43% to Rs 16.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 11.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 75.37% to Rs 14.17 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 8.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 73.84% to Rs 59.33 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 34.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

16.2511.4959.3334.1365.9166.4973.1066.514.053.7820.5211.563.893.6619.9711.122.752.6914.178.08

