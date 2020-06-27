JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilizers consolidated net profit rises 47.06% in the March 2020 quarter
Business Standard

SRG Housing Finance standalone net profit rises 22.71% in the March 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 2.79% to Rs 15.09 crore

Net profit of SRG Housing Finance rose 22.71% to Rs 2.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 2.79% to Rs 15.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 14.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 22.75% to Rs 17.97 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 14.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 20.00% to Rs 64.63 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 53.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales15.0914.68 3 64.6353.86 20 OPM %71.7768.60 -83.5279.74 - PBDT3.613.40 6 24.6220.01 23 PBT3.063.24 -6 22.4919.46 16 NP2.542.07 23 17.9714.64 23

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, June 27 2020. 08:51 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU