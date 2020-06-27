SRG Housing Finance standalone net profit rises 22.71% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 2.79% to Rs 15.09 crore

Net profit of SRG Housing Finance rose 22.71% to Rs 2.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 2.79% to Rs 15.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 14.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 22.75% to Rs 17.97 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 14.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 20.00% to Rs 64.63 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 53.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

15.0914.6864.6353.8671.7768.6083.5279.743.613.4024.6220.013.063.2422.4919.462.542.0717.9714.64

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)