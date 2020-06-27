SRG Housing Finance standalone net profit rises 22.71% in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
SRG Housing Finance standalone net profit rises 3.23% in the December 2019 quarter
Housing Development Finance Corporation consolidated net profit rises 26.23% in the December 2019 quarter
PNB Housing Finance slips after rating downgrade
PNB Housing slips after rating downgrade
Govt launches rental housing scheme for migrants; extends interest subsidy benefits under CLSS
-
Sales rise 2.79% to Rs 15.09 croreNet profit of SRG Housing Finance rose 22.71% to Rs 2.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 2.79% to Rs 15.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 14.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 22.75% to Rs 17.97 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 14.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 20.00% to Rs 64.63 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 53.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales15.0914.68 3 64.6353.86 20 OPM %71.7768.60 -83.5279.74 - PBDT3.613.40 6 24.6220.01 23 PBT3.063.24 -6 22.4919.46 16 NP2.542.07 23 17.9714.64 23
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU