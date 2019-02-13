Sri Amarnath Finance standalone net profit rises 213.64% in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 2.68% to Rs 1.15 croreNet profit of Sri Amarnath Finance rose 213.64% to Rs 0.69 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 2.68% to Rs 1.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 1.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales1.151.12 3 OPM %85.2235.71 -PBDT0.980.40 145 PBT0.900.32 181 NP0.690.22 214
