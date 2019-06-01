Sri Chakra Cement reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.58 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Chinese cement firm to set up plant in Sri Lanka's Hambantota
CRPF gets max gallantry medals--2 Kirti Chakras, Shaurya Chakra, PPMGs
Hambantota port's security not in foreign hands: Sri Lankan PM
Lance Naik Nazir Ahmad Wani to be conferred with Ashok Chakra
UltraTech Cement jumps after strong Q4 numbers
-
Sales rise 65.46% to Rs 49.82 croreNet loss of Sri Chakra Cement reported to Rs 3.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 1.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 65.46% to Rs 49.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 30.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 5.59 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 0.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 1.72% to Rs 188.20 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 185.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales49.8230.11 65 188.20185.01 2 OPM %-2.398.73 -0.351.38 - PBDT-0.894.52 PL 1.227.07 -83 PBT-3.591.79 PL -5.600.22 PL NP-3.581.69 PL -5.590.12 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU