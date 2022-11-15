Sri Havisha Hospitality & Infrastructure reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.36 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 145.56% to Rs 4.15 croreNet profit of Sri Havisha Hospitality & Infrastructure reported to Rs 0.36 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 145.56% to Rs 4.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.69 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales4.151.69 146 OPM %5.30-6.51 -PBDT0.660.34 94 PBT0.36-0.14 LP NP0.36-0.07 LP
