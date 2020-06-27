Sri KPR Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.00 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 76.12% to Rs 1.71 croreNet loss of Sri KPR Industries reported to Rs 3.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 76.12% to Rs 1.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 7.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 51.60% to Rs 3.79 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 7.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 53.29% to Rs 16.75 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 35.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales1.717.16 -76 16.7535.86 -53 OPM %-216.37-15.36 -15.7031.15 - PBDT-3.52-1.93 -82 5.459.53 -43 PBT-3.97-3.12 -27 1.675.30 -68 NP-3.000.62 PL 3.797.83 -52
