SRU Steels standalone net profit declines 12.50% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 68.12% to Rs 2.56 crore

Net profit of SRU Steels declined 12.50% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 68.12% to Rs 2.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 8.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.2.568.038.591.620.130.140.100.110.070.08

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)