SRU Steels standalone net profit declines 12.50% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 68.12% to Rs 2.56 crore

Net profit of SRU Steels declined 12.50% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 68.12% to Rs 2.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 8.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales2.568.03 -68 OPM %8.591.62 -PBDT0.130.14 -7 PBT0.100.11 -9 NP0.070.08 -13

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, November 15 2022. 08:22 IST

