SRU Steels standalone net profit rises 28.57% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 124.50% to Rs 7.88 crore

Net profit of SRU Steels rose 28.57% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 124.50% to Rs 7.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 3.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 26.67% to Rs 0.22 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 15.46% to Rs 38.47 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 33.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

7.883.5138.4733.320.51-0.28-0.210.480.150.120.370.450.120.110.300.420.090.070.220.30

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)