SRU Steels standalone net profit rises 28.57% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 124.50% to Rs 7.88 croreNet profit of SRU Steels rose 28.57% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 124.50% to Rs 7.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 3.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 26.67% to Rs 0.22 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 15.46% to Rs 38.47 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 33.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales7.883.51 125 38.4733.32 15 OPM %0.51-0.28 --0.210.48 - PBDT0.150.12 25 0.370.45 -18 PBT0.120.11 9 0.300.42 -29 NP0.090.07 29 0.220.30 -27
