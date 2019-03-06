SSPDL reports consolidated net loss of Rs 6.81 crore in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales decline 28.86% to Rs 3.87 croreNet Loss of SSPDL reported to Rs 6.81 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 3.83 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 28.86% to Rs 3.87 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 5.44 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales3.875.44 -29 OPM %-161.24-84.93 -PBDT-7.35-5.68 -29 PBT-7.38-5.76 -28 NP-6.81-3.83 -78
