SSWL sizzles on bagging overseas orders

Steel Strips Wheels (SSWL) rose 1.29% to Rs 443.65 after the company announced that it has secured new orders for truck and caravan trailer market from EU and USA.

The order comprises of almost 16,000 steel wheels to be executed in the month of August from its Chennai plant. The revenue thus generated would be a total of 178000 Euros.

The disclosure was made during market hours today, 13 July 2020.

SSWL is engaged in the manufacturing of steel wheel rims catering to different segments of automobile industry. The firm operates in automotive wheels segment. Its geographical segments include India and overseas.

