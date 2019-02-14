Stampede Capital reports consolidated net loss of Rs 6.14 crore in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales decline 65.15% to Rs 6.80 croreNet Loss of Stampede Capital reported to Rs 6.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 1.84 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 65.15% to Rs 6.80 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 19.51 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales6.8019.51 -65 OPM %-8.680 -PBDT-0.570.01 PL PBT-5.32-3.58 -49 NP-6.14-1.84 -234
