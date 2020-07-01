Stampede Capital reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.91 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 96.97% to Rs 0.40 croreNet Loss of Stampede Capital reported to Rs 0.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 12.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 96.97% to Rs 0.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 13.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 8.28 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 40.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 97.71% to Rs 1.77 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 77.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales0.4013.18 -97 1.7777.29 -98 OPM %-130.00-33.31 --166.67-8.45 - PBDT-0.51-4.30 88 -2.89-6.36 55 PBT-0.93-4.72 80 -4.55-8.03 43 NP-0.91-12.23 93 -8.28-40.97 80
